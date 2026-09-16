Mahershala Ali sat down with Deadline at the Toronto International Film Festival to talk about his new film, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother. The conversation kept circling back to a project that doesn’t exist: Blade, the Marvel reboot he spent years attached to, trained over a year for, and will now never make. What he said next explains, better than any studio post-mortem could, why Marvel’s live-action pipeline has quietly become one of the biggest embarrassments in the company’s history.

“They helped pay for our movie, so thank you,” Ali said of Marvel funding his Blade training. “Like really, like we couldn’t have afforded to; there’s no way we could have did this film, and I got to go train for a year. So at this point, I’m so grateful that they made a wonderful contribution to our film.” Asked directly whether he’d return if Marvel somehow revived Blade, he was blunt: “I’m done. I’m over that.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has already conceded the loss publicly, saying he felt “like a gigantic loser and a failure that we didn’t get [Ali’s Blade] off the ground.”

Disney might be reeling more than one might think from losing him. Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother premiered at TIFF with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and an 85 on Metacritic, a figure indicating “universal acclaim.” As multiple outlets have now pointed out, that’s a score no live-action Marvel movie has ever hit, not Black Panther, not any Avengers film, nothing in 37 movies of MCU output. Marvel spent real money training an actor for a role it never delivered, and that training became load-bearing infrastructure for an indie thriller that now outscores the entire Marvel filmography critically. This isn’t even the first time Blade’s ghost has quietly out-earned its own studio: costumes built for the cancelled production were already repurposed for Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s original horror film that became one of 2025’s biggest critical and commercial successes, entirely outside Marvel’s control.

Blade’s collapse is one entry in a pattern this outlet has tracked closely. Marvel cancelled Wonder Man after a March 2026 season-two renewal, reversed just months later, with the show’s star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II telling Vanity Fair he was never shown the viewership numbers behind the decision and directly linking the cancellation’s optics to Blade’s own troubled history. With Wonder Man gone, Marvel’s live-action Disney+ slate has thinned to almost nothing, VisionQuest and a Daredevil renewal are the only two confirmed titles left with dates, and both wrapped filming over a year before their premieres. Avengers: Secret Wars, the film Marvel needs to top Doomsday, reportedly went on a five-week production hiatus barely a month after cameras started rolling. And the underlying box office numbers back up why the anxiety inside the studio is real: 2025 was the first year since 2011 that no superhero movie from either Marvel or DC crossed $700 million worldwide, a streak that had held for over a decade. The Marvels holds the single worst week-to-week box office collapse of any Marvel film ever recorded, a 78.1% drop, worse than Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, worse than Captain America: Brave New World.

Put Ali’s TIFF comments next to that backdrop and the picture sharpens considerably. This is a studio that had a genuinely talented Oscar-winning actor, trained and ready, for a character with built-in name recognition and decades of fan goodwill, and simply couldn’t get the film made across multiple rewrites, multiple directors, and years of stalled development. Ali walked away with his dignity, his training, and a genuine hit film that Marvel indirectly funded. Marvel walked away with nothing, a canceled production, a thinning slate, and its own president publicly calling the outcome a failure. When your unmade movie’s leftover budget produces better films than your actual output, it’s because of an institution that has lost the thread on what made these characters and these stories work in the first place.