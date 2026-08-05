I am working on a literary criticism book of the History of the Dragonriders of Pern, which will be my follow-up to Reclaiming The Shire, of which we only have 2 installments left to run. The extensive Anne McCaffrey knowledge I already have is a lot, and I’ve been purchasing magazines and fanzines to compile interviews with her from the 1970s through her passing to add in detailed information. Just the amount of work here and presentation I have already would be worthy of a Hugo Award, but we know how that goes…

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