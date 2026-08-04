Fans have spent the better part of 2026 assuming Amazon quietly killed Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40,000 series. It’s been almost four years since Amazon and Games Workshop first announced the deal, with long stretches of total silence broken only by vague corporate reassurances. This week, that silence broke wide open: Cavill posted a full personal statement confirming not just that he’s producing the live-action series, but starring in it, alongside news of an entirely separate animated series moving forward at the same time.

The deal dates back to December 2022, when Amazon Studios and Games Workshop announced an agreement letting Amazon develop films, television, and merchandise across the entire Warhammer universe, with a live-action adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 as the first project out of the gate. Cavill was attached from day one as star and executive producer. Then came years of near-total silence. Games Workshop’s own annual reports in 2024 and 2025 repeated the same line almost verbatim: the company was staying tight-lipped due to contractual confidentiality with Amazon, offering no trailers, no concept art, no plot details. By January 2026, Games Workshop CEO Kevin Rountree was fielding direct questions at the company’s financial results meeting about why fans still hadn’t seen anything three years after the announcement. His answer put the blame squarely on Amazon’s timeline, not Games Workshop’s: “We continue to work on some exciting projects that will bring Warhammer to screens like never before.” That kind of non-answer, repeated year after year, is exactly what convinced a large chunk of the fanbase the project had quietly stalled out or died in development purgatory the way so many other big-swing franchise adaptations have.

That narrative broke this week, and rather than let a studio press release handle it, Cavill posted the news on Instagram:

“Some news got ahead of us last week, but we wanted to wait a quick beat for the dust to settle, some deals to finalise and, if nothing else, now confirm some rumours!

Firstly, Natalie Viscuso and I are indeed bringing on Mike Flanagan to write the Warhammer live action series! We have already been working with him to craft the creative, and we’re making some considerable advances in story. As the fans will know, it’s an absolute monster to wrestle but Mike’s extraordinary talents are helping it take form wonderfully.

Secondly, yes, we have also brought United Artists into the fold. They have such a deep wellspring of experience and talent that it was an easy decision to partner with them, especially after my experience with them on Highlander.

Finally, we are also working closely with Dave Wilson, John Orloff and Blur Studio on the newest Secret Level animation which will devote a whole season to Warhammer 40,000. Specifically, The Deathwatch! Dave has proven to be a master at his craft, he’s the lead on the project and we are supporting his titanic efforts and helping things line up with the overall universe plan.

Importantly, some of you have been asking if I will still be starring in the lead role in the live action TV series, rest assured, I most certainly will! Who that character is, however, shall remain a secret for now!

As a combined force and with the good folks at Games Workshop we are all working tirelessly to bring you the best, most Warhammer universe that you could possibly imagine.”

That’s a remarkably transparent update by Hollywood development standards: a named writer, a named production partner, a specific animated project with a specific subject (The Deathwatch, one of 40K’s most iconic Space Marine chapters), and a direct, personal confirmation that Cavill himself is still locked in as the live-action lead, not just a producer lending his name to the project.

The reason fans are excited about this news comes down to Cavill’s own well-documented history with the franchise, none of it manufactured for the cameras. During COVID lockdown in 2020, Cavill posted himself painting an Adeptus Custodes miniature on Instagram, writing: “One of my almost life long hobbies, that I’ve been following but not actively doing, is this. A company called Games Workshop... Genuinely can’t get enough of the lore they have built over the decades. They have been some of my most enthused reads! If you were in denial about me being a geek before, you can’t hide from it now.” He’s talked about his “Grey Pile of Shame,” his own term for the backlog of unpainted Custodes miniatures sitting on his shelf, telling Jimmy Kimmel about it with visible embarrassment rather than polish. He’s played Total War: Warhammer 2 as six different in-game races just for fun.

When the deal was first announced, Cavill wrote to fans himself rather than letting a studio press release speak for him: “For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life. To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen.” He’s since called the project “the greatest privilege of my professional career,” telling PC Gamer: “I can’t say too much, again it’s early days still, but to have this opportunity to bring it to the screen and be at the tiller so it can be faithful, is key to me. This is the stuff I’ve been dealing with since I was a kid. This is the stuff I spend my free time daydreaming about, as an adult as well. And I get to bring it into life. And there is no greater reason that I joined the industry than doing something like this.” He’d even told Empire Magazine years earlier that Games Workshop’s historic protectiveness over the IP was the right call: “I think because Games Workshop have been very protective of their IP, and that’s a great decision, and very wise. There haven’t been just loads of TV shows and movies all done poorly. It needs to be handled perfectly.”

That’s the difference fans are pointing to. This isn’t a studio slapping a recognizable actor onto a licensed property to move units. It’s a lifelong hobbyist, someone who was painting his own Custodes army years before Amazon ever came calling, sitting in the writers’ room helping shape how this universe gets adapted, with a horror filmmaker known for taking dark, dense source material seriously now attached to actually write it. After four years of near-silence and a real fear the whole thing had been shelved, Warhammer fans finally have something concrete, in Cavill’s own words: outlines completed, a writer at work, a second animated series in motion alongside it, and Cavill himself confirming he’s exactly as invested as he was the day the deal was announced.

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