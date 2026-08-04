Gen Con 2026 turned into an unplanned survival scenario on Saturday, August 1, when heavy rain overwhelmed the Indiana Convention Center’s roof drainage system and sent water pouring directly onto the convention floor, hitting vendors and playtest tables in the middle of the event’s third day.

The flooding started in Hall B, the convention’s packed playtest area, where attendees were in the middle of trying out games including Everdell, Canvas, and Bloodrage when water began pouring from the ceiling for roughly 20 minutes before spreading to multiple areas of the building, including entrances and hallway carpets. Staff wheeled in large trash bins in an attempt to catch the worst of it, with limited success. Convention-goer AlexanderTheGreatest, who’s attended for 15 years, captured video of the scene and wrote: “15 years of coming to gencon and I’d thought id seen it all. Feel bad for those vendors.” The timing made an already chaotic scene worse: a tornado warning for Marion County hit shortly afterward, forcing organizers to use the loudspeaker system to move roughly 72,000 attendees away from windows and exterior rooms, including evacuating people from Lucas Oil Stadium into connecting tunnels between the two buildings.

The Indiana Convention Center issued a statement afterward attributing the failure to the sheer volume of rainfall: “The water leaks we experienced Saturday evening were the result of the extreme amount of rainfall in a short period of time damaging some of the original piping in our roof drainage system. Our initial focus was on ensuring the safety of guests and employees during the threat of a tornado, assisting exhibitors impacted by the water leaks, and addressing the damaged pipe(s). We have not received reports of any significant injuries or significant damage to property of third parties. Once we have addressed the damages and can prevent further leaks in the immediate term, we will determine how the pipe damage occurred and what we need to do to ensure it does not happen again.”

The damage wasn’t confined to the convention hall. Outside, at the Gen Con Block Party behind the convention center, high winds tore through vendor tents entirely. Chris Bailey of Helm Coffee, a Garfield Park, Indianapolis-based vendor who’s worked the Block Party for several years, told WTHR his tent was knocked over and damaged in the storm, but he wasn’t dwelling on it: “It’s not going to knock us down. We’ll be back out here at 7:00 in the morning. It might look differently, but we’re still going to be selling the same product.”

That resilience matched what a fan clarified after author Gail Simone posted her reaction to the videos circulating online. Simone wrote: “I actually feel terrible for the people who got rained on at GenCon, especially merch dealers... what a sad thing to happen to what is supposed to be a joyful event. Sad for everyone involved, it sounds awful and the videos are just hard to watch. Hope no one got damaged too badly financially.” A fan responded with a more precise account of where the real financial exposure was: “As mentioned the leak was in one of the gaming halls, so the damage was to the demo copies of the games and not to the main selling stock. The one retailer said it started gradually and they were able to rescue most of their stuff. That being said, it should not have happened in the first place.” That distinction lines up with the broader reporting: the worst-hit area was specifically the playtest hall, meaning demo copies and display stock bore the brunt rather than vendors’ full retail inventory, a real difference between an inconvenience and a business-ending loss for most exhibitors.

This wasn’t a first for the tabletop and fan convention circuit generally, but it was a first for Gen Con specifically. ICv2 and Bleeding Cool both noted this marks the first time severe weather has caused significant damage to the convention halls since Gen Con relocated from Wisconsin to Indianapolis in 2003, despite storms being a fairly regular seasonal occurrence during the event’s early August dates. The comparison being drawn online is to Katsucon 2025, where a burst wastewater pipe above artist alley forced an early evacuation and ruined vendor merchandise entirely, a considerably worse outcome for the artists and small businesses caught underneath it.

Despite the flooding, the tornado warning, and the evacuation, Gen Con organizers kept the convention running. Sunday’s programming proceeded as scheduled, and the event closed out its run with its third consecutive attendance-record sellout at roughly 72,000 badgeholders. No significant injuries were reported. The Indiana Convention Center has said it will investigate the cause of the pipe failure once cleanup is complete, but for the vendors who spent Saturday evening bailing water out of their own booths, or picking storm-flattened tents back up off the pavement, the bigger question is whether a 54-year-old venue hosting one of the country’s largest gaming conventions is actually equipped to handle weather like this going forward.

Six books. One unforgettable world. The Adventures of Baron Von Monocle is steampunk adventure with the kind of worldbuilding and heart that made you fall in love with fantasy in the first place. Start the series on Amazon.

NEXT: Can Dungeons & Dragons Save Itself? Inside The Brand’s Two-Year Fight To Win Back Its Own Fans