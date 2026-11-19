It’s almost not worth talking about anything else today other than GTA as it’s dominating not just cultural but all media conversation. That’s by design to try to get everyone in on FOMO. Well, they’ve already heavily censored the game and turned it pretty woke from what people are seeing so far, and I’m not even remotely interested in playing it.

You can, of course, check out my Ayla Rin Graphic Novel which is crowdfunding now! This is the word of mouth for my excellent sci-fi and I hope you’ll help us spread it!

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