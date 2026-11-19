It’s almost not worth talking about anything else today other than GTA as it’s dominating not just cultural but all media conversation. That’s by design to try to get everyone in on FOMO. Well, they’ve already heavily censored the game and turned it pretty woke from what people are seeing so far, and I’m not even remotely interested in playing it.
You can, of course, check out my Ayla Rin Graphic Novel which is crowdfunding now! This is the word of mouth for my excellent sci-fi and I hope you’ll help us spread it!
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Tabletop Games
Ken St. Andre, Creator of Tunnels & Trolls, Dies at 79
In April 1975 a Phoenix librarian sat down with the rules to a new game called Dungeons & Dragons, decided they made no sense, and wrote his own. Within a few months Ken St. Andre had printed about 100 copies of that rival game and handed 40 of them to a friend headed to a convention. By the end of the year it had a publisher. He called it Tunnels & Tro…
Books
Nancy Collins Told the Truth About Ed Kramer in 2000. The Industry Spent Twenty-Six Years Making Her Pay for It.
On Thursday, November 12, a Gwinnett County, Georgia judge revoked the first-offender status of Edward Kramer, a co-founder of Dragon Con, and found him guilty of three counts of child molestation. Prosecutors announced the result Tuesday: 40 years, with the first five in prison. It is the first time Kramer has been jailed since his original arrest on August 25, 2000. On Wednesday, Gail Simone posted on Facebook about a writer who spent most of those twenty-six years being treated as the problem. “Nancy Collins is a hero and I would happily throw rocks at the people who gave her shit for telling the truth.”
Video Games
GTA VI Opens at 99 With More Than 100 Perfect Scores, and the Praise Reads Like a Review of a Prestige Series
Metacritic lists Grand Theft Auto VI at 99 from 147 critic reviews, and more than 100 of those are perfect scores. Ocarina of Time earned the same 99 in 1998 from 22 reviews. Metacritic’s internal calculation gives GTA VI the top spot on the all-time list because it has far more reviews behind it. On OpenCritic the game holds a 98 top-critic average and a 100 percent Critics Recommend rating. The embargo lifted Wednesday morning, about a day before launch, as the game went on sale in New Zealand. Metacritic showed no mixed or negative review at any point. Forbes puts estimated pre-sales above $1.5 billion.