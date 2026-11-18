Metacritic lists Grand Theft Auto VI at 99 from 147 critic reviews, and more than 100 of those are perfect scores. Ocarina of Time earned the same 99 in 1998 from 22 reviews. Metacritic’s internal calculation gives GTA VI the top spot on the all-time list because it has far more reviews behind it. On OpenCritic the game holds a 98 top-critic average and a 100 percent Critics Recommend rating. The embargo lifted Wednesday morning, about a day before launch, as the game went on sale in New Zealand. Metacritic showed no mixed or negative review at any point. Forbes puts estimated pre-sales above $1.5 billion.