In July 2024 a fan stood up in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con and asked the Rings of Power showrunners whether the queer community would see itself in the show. The panel had been all swords, rings and “hot Sauron” fan service up to that point. Patrick McKay, one of the two showrunners, answered with four words that read as a hint and left fans guessing for two years: “Maybe you have already.”

On Wednesday, November 18, Prime Video released episodes 5 and 6 of season 3. The kiss people have been talking about all day is in episode 6, “From Valinor.”

Celeborn, Galadriel’s long-lost husband, played by Jamie Campbell Bower, surrenders himself to Sauron in episode 5. In episode 6 Sauron, played by Charlie Vickers, takes him to Barad-dûr and tortures him for what he knows about how the Elven Rings were made. The device is Celebrimbor’s old printing press, refitted so that stacked stone blocks slowly crush the prisoner. Celeborn will not talk. At one point he spits blood at Sauron, who licks it off his gauntlet and tells him the two of them are now one and can begin.

Hours later Celeborn wakes in a cell, and Galadriel is there to rescue him. Overjoyed, he kisses her and tells her the secret: the gold and silver from Valinor in her dead brother’s dagger was melted down for the Rings. The woman is Sauron wearing an illusion. He drops the disguise and kisses Celeborn again as himself, after Celeborn has already told him everything. Afterward Sauron tells him he thought it was bliss when Galadriel submitted to his will.

The torture, the false rescue and the second kiss are not in Tolkien. The show wrote them.

The Comic-Con answer got attention immediately. Outlets reported it as a tease of LGBT characters in season 2. PinkNews wrote at the time that fans were speculating that Sauron might be the gay character, and called it “quite a twist.” One fan on The One Ring forum worried about exactly the version we got. He wrote that people might “question the implications if the only gay relationship we have in Middle-earth is an evil and manipulative one.” That was in 2024, before any of this had been filmed.

Two seasons later the show has delivered the thing the fans were asked to wait for. It is a kiss between the series’ embodiment of evil and a man he has been torturing, obtained through deception and repeated afterward for no tactical reason.

Vickers has described the scene in pointedly non-romantic terms. He told Nerdist that Sauron already has what he needs by the second kiss and does it purely to humiliate Celeborn. It’s “like an ego boost for him almost, like a power thing.”

That is the actor who plays the Dark Lord describing his character’s kiss as an act of domination. Nothing in the quote suggests desire or tenderness, and on Vickers’s account the kiss is cruelty. He told the same interviewer, “I get to kiss Jamie!” Both statements can be true. One describes the shoot and the other describes the scene.

Bower, who plays the victim, has said Celeborn knows by then that he is kissing Sauron, so the humiliation is real and not in his head. He also described avoiding eye contact with Vickers during the torture scenes, because showing vulnerability would let Sauron twist the knife and win. His read of the scene matches Vickers’s. The kiss is a weapon, and the person being kissed knows it.

McKay said the scene came out of a push for more complicated relationships this season. He credited executive producer Justin Doble with pitching the reveal in the writers’ room.

We think this is the funniest accident of the season. The writers who set out to put a queer moment on screen wrote the series’ villain kissing a man against his will, as part of torture, to break him. Whatever they meant, the scene’s moral logic is that this kiss is something evil does to a man. Sauron’s act is wrong in the story because it is a violation, and a viewer who is told the Dark Lord embodies evil will read the kiss as part of that.

None of this is a claim that the writers intended it. They plainly did not, and the cast treats the kiss as a fun, boundary-pushing moment. The effect is what it is anyway. Two years after promising representation, the show’s first on-screen same-sex kiss between men is an evil act. The fan in the forum saw it coming in 2024.

The same batch of episodes also killed Arondir. He was the Silvan elf played by Ismael Cruz Córdova, an original character the show invented for itself. In episode 4 he is killed at Sauron’s order, and the blow is delivered by Theo. Theo is the son of Bronwyn, the mortal Arondir loved in season 1, and under a Sauron-forged Ring he turns on the man who helped raise him. Bronwyn was written out in season 2. Another original character, Eärien, died in episode 2.

If you count the season’s messaging the way its critics count, the ledger reads oddly. The elf lead who anchored the show’s diversity push is dead by episode 4, and the gay kiss in episode 6 is the Dark Lord’s cruelty. We are not saying the writers meant any of it. The accident is more interesting than the intention.

Collider also ran a piece Tuesday with a headline saying the show is “Officially Being Review-Bombed on Rotten Tomatoes.” It defined the practice this way: campaigns “orchestrated by disgruntled fans who object to the most basic progressive ideas.” Its evidence is an overall audience score of 53 percent.

The numbers in the same article cut against it. The first season has a 38 percent audience score from more than 25,000 ratings, and that season drags down the overall figure. Season 3’s audience score is 68 percent. Season 2 sits at roughly 58 percent. The season Collider calls bombed has the best audience score the show has had, and the article was published a day before the kiss episode dropped. Whatever was holding the score down on Tuesday, the kiss was not it.

The audience question has a second part, which is whether the show has found one. Prime Video’s own chart ranks season 3 number one domestically and worldwide this week, per FlixPatrol, with four episodes released at once and the show’s name carrying the charge. That is the easy test. Retention is harder. Reports have long said only a fraction of season 1 viewers finished it, and Luminate reported that season 2’s first twelve weeks fell 60 percent in minutes watched from season 1. Critics gave season 3 its lowest Tomatometer of the three seasons, at 81 percent. The show cost a reported $250 million for the rights and more than $200 million per season for five seasons. A show with that bill does not need to win a launch-week chart. It needs viewers who stay for eight episodes.

Collider calls a 68 percent audience score the product of a hate campaign. If a series’ best audience score in three seasons counts as review bombing, what number would the outlet accept as an audience simply not liking the show?

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