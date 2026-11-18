On Thursday, November 12, a Gwinnett County, Georgia judge revoked the first-offender status of Edward Kramer, a co-founder of Dragon Con, and found him guilty of three counts of child molestation. Prosecutors announced the result Tuesday: 40 years, with the first five in prison. It is the first time Kramer has been jailed since his original arrest on August 25, 2000. On Wednesday, Gail Simone posted on Facebook about a writer who spent most of those twenty-six years being treated as the problem. “Nancy Collins is a hero and I would happily throw rocks at the people who gave her shit for telling the truth.”

The sentence came out of a probation violation. Prosecutors say Kramer photographed children at a Buford family restaurant and entertainment center, communicated with young boys on social media and viewed pornography involving young boys. Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said he “now will be held fully accountable.” Kramer is 65. Until last week his legal position was that he had never been convicted of anything. In 2020 he sued a defeated judicial candidate over a flyer that called him a “convicted sex offender,” arguing that his 2013 Alford plea under Georgia’s First Offender Act meant he had no conviction. A 2017 state board had already classified him a “sexually dangerous predator,” the highest recidivism-risk tier in Georgia. The ruling last week ended that argument.

To understand why anyone fought Nancy Collins over this, start with what Kramer was. He co-founded Dragon*Con in 1987 and became its public face. In a January 2002 Creative Loafing cover story, illustrator Dave Dorman described the leverage that came with that. Kramer ran one of the biggest shows in the Southeast, and getting on his bad side meant losing work. Roland Castle, owner of Castle Comics in Athens and founder of the rival Magnum Opus Con, said the same thing in blunter terms and added that Kramer made a legal complaint against him for raising the rumors. Castle was the only person who had openly addressed the talk about the boys who often surrounded Kramer, and the complaint effectively ended his career in convention organizing.