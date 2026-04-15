John Trent is back! Welcome him back - and also welcome contributor Paul Hair, who wrote the first article below the line here. He worked with us at Bounding Into Comics back in the day, and he’s a great writer who does fantastic journalism. We’re pleased to add him to the team.

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