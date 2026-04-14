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Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
2h

For 40-80 one can buy 50+ games that have replay value in the range of hours as much or far more than those numbers.

Further there's a new hotness almost every month.

One could pay for Game price, battlepass, dlc and so on or...

You can get the next megabonk or vampire crawlers.

Further the lean mean machines of solodev and small teams are breaking into genres they couldn't have easily before, so the scope widens into robust multiplayer forms too.

If anything they're making new genres, new fusions and reviving the dead of old niches in new mighty forms.

Publishing groups like Hooded Horse and others are cleaning house too!

Even in the stars align, even if the studio isn't afflicted with corporate cancer...

They're just too bloated for efficiency and vision to thrive.

The fat man cannot run far, rather by his grim weight his ankles snap!

In other contexts, there the phrase "too big to fail"

For western AAA gaming they've become too big to succeed...

And that's a good thing.

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Zoro's avatar
Zoro
3h

The problem with games anymore is there’s no more buying a complete game. Earning loot as you progress doesn’t even feel rewarding anymore, since all the good loot is behind a paywall no matter how high you level up. Grinding for a rare reward doesn’t matter unless you have a credit card, and even then you can just buy your way to it. Gamers want challenge that is and feels rewarding, not spend $40-$80 just for an entry fee. AAA commits this sin worse than anyone.

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