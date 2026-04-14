NexusMods removed a Marvel Rivals retexture mod turning Cloak and Dagger into fantasy elves, citing the designer’s alleged alteration of a racially marginalized character’s skin tone. The incident adds another chapter to the platform’s growing history of ideologically motivated moderation that increasingly contradicts the entire purpose of a modding community.

The mod in question was titled “Cloak and Dagger Daring Duo - Albion,” a retexture inspired by elven folklore aesthetics. The designer’s intent was straightforward creative expression - reimagining the characters through a fantasy lens. NexusMods moderator Myrddin pulled the mod on April 14, 2026, issuing the following removal notice:

“This is not a fantasy race situation; this is you changing the race of a character from a marginalized group in the USA. The intention is to prevent divisiveness or hostility within the community.”

The designer, Tendo, pushed back on that characterization in Discord, pointing out the obvious: Cloak wasn’t whitewashed but depicted as made of birch wood, consistent with the elf folklore aesthetic the mod was built around.

Myrddin’s response ended any possibility of reasonable discussion: “We’re not talking about your moderation actions in here. Stop pushing it.”

That exchange tells you everything about how NexusMods handles dissent. The moderator issued a ruling, the designer asked a legitimate question about the reasoning, and the platform shut down the conversation entirely rather than defend its own decision.

The designer ultimately complied with the platform’s unspoken racial requirements, reposting the mod with explicit acknowledgment of the changes made to satisfy moderation. The new listing reads: “A retexture for Daring Duo inspired by elves and folklore. Now with a darker skin for Cloak.”

The artistic vision was compromised not because of quality issues or technical violations but because a moderator decided the character’s skin appeared too light.

For those unfamiliar, Marvel Rivals is NetEase Games’ free-to-play 6v6 hero shooter launched globally in late 2024. The game features 46+ Marvel characters battling across multiversal locations with team-up abilities and destructible environments. It became one of the most-played games of its launch window, drawing direct comparisons to Overwatch and generating a massive modding community almost immediately.

Cloak and Dagger are Tyrone Johnson and Tandy Bowen, Marvel characters created by Bill Mantlo and Ed Hannigan in 1982. Tyrone is Black, Tandy is white - the duo’s contrasting appearances are fundamental to their visual identity and symbolic relationship, representing darkness and light. Their Marvel Rivals appearance, titled “Daring Duo,” brings both characters into the game as a paired hero unit.

NexusMods is the largest PC modding repository in the world, hosting millions of mods across thousands of games. The platform built its reputation as the definitive destination for user-created game modifications - a place where creative freedom theoretically reigns because mods exist outside official development channels. That reputation has taken consistent damage from the platform’s moderation decisions.

The Captain America Trump mod removal in early January 2025 is the most publicized example. NexusMods pulled the Marvel Rivals mod replacing Captain America’s likeness with Donald Trump, citing a 2020 policy banning American political content. Biden and Obama mods were also removed under the same policy - a fact the platform loudly emphasized to deflect accusations of selective targeting.

But the Cyberpunk 2077 incident revealed more obvious ideological bias. NexusMods deleted a mod making Judy Alvarez romanceable by male characters while leaving a comparable mod for Panam and female characters untouched. The asymmetric enforcement drew immediate criticism.

The Oblivion remaster controversy cut even deeper. A mod changing character body type labels from “Type 1/Type 2” back to “Male/Female” was removed multiple times. NexusMods claimed the mod didn’t technically violate guidelines, then banned the uploaders anyway for “posting an intentionally antagonistic mod with intention to evade rules” - all without issuing prior warnings. Critics noted the platform effectively invented a rule to ban a mod it found ideologically objectionable.

The pattern across these incidents is consistent: NexusMods applies moderation selectively based on the ideological direction of changes rather than enforcing neutral content standards. Mods that move characters toward progressive representation survive. Mods that move in any other direction face removal.

This directly contradicts the philosophical foundation of modding culture. Mods exist because players want creative control over their gaming experience that developers don’t provide. The freedom to reskin characters, change appearances, alter gameplay mechanics, and reimagine fictional worlds is the entire point.

The Cloak and Dagger situation is particularly indefensible because the designer’s premise was pure fantasy aesthetics with zero racial intent. Elves in fantasy fiction have light features as a genre convention stretching back decades through Tolkien and beyond. Applying that aesthetic to characters in a birchwood-inspired elf retexture isn’t a statement about race.

NexusMods decided otherwise. A moderator applied a racial standard to fictional character appearances, shut down questions about that decision, and forced the designer to publicly acknowledge they’d added darker skin to comply. The platform turned a folklore-inspired creative project into a racial compliance exercise.

What do you think about modding platforms enforcing racial appearance standards on fictional character retextures?

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