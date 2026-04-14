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Drewie's avatar
Drewie
3h

Do not post your mods there. Its filled with perverts and pedos that justify anything for their insane ideology.

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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
2h

I’d say I think my rule going forward would be to simply avoid using spaces like that

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