Actor Mark Hamill, who portrays Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, recently addressed activists who want Luke Skywalker to be gay.

Hamill told Polygon, “So if you want him to be gay, he is. If you don't want him to be, he's not. It's whatever you want.”

Activists have been attempting to make Luke Skywalker a homosexual for years now. One of their most recent big pushes came back in 2023 when the Star Wars fan encyclopedia Wookieepedia labeled the character as LGBTQ+ based on a short story written by activist writer Sam Maggs.

That short story was titled “Luke on the Bright Side” and was published in Stories of Jedi and Sith, an anthology marketed towards children ages 9-12.

The story follows Luke while he’s on Hoth as he attempts to aid the Rebel Alliance by using the Force to dig given their radar equipment is not functioning. Luke and a Sergeant Reyé Hollis fall victim to an ice worm attack and end up buried beneath the base. Luke has to use the Force to find the weak points in the ice so the two can dig themselves out.

In order to do so, Luke uses the Force to create heat that allows him and Hollis to tunnel through the ice. Maggs writes, “I look down at our faintly glowing hands and then back up at Reyé I wouldn’t say he looks happy; I don’t think the guy has looked happy a day in his life. There’s still some doubt in his eyes. But I will say—if I’m going easy on myself—that he looks impressed. I flash the same big grin I gave him the first time I saw him. ‘See? Jedi aren’t all bad.'”

After the two dig themselves out, Maggs concludes the story, “And when we start to dig, it isn’t long before the light breaks through, just like I saw in my mind’s eye. The Force has never steered me wrong. I know it never will.”

The story did not depict Luke Skywalker engaging in any romantic relationship with Hollis despite Wookieepedia activists attempting to use it to label Luke as LGBTQ+.

Additionally, in the Expanded Universe Luke Skywalker ends up married to Mara Jade and the two have a son, Ben Skywalker, together.

Furthermore, as Archbishop Lazar Puahlo noted in his review of Return of the Jedi back in 1984, “The hero of the series is Luke Skywalker, a pure, highly moral young man who is a true hero, rather than the modern anti-hero image so often lauded in contemporary films. He remains a virgin throughout the film and his growth in spiritual leadership and strength is directly linked with this.”

He later added in his review, “It is one of the only movies I know of from the last two or three decades where we witness an actual triumph of virginity and morality over the dark forces of the passions.”

Clearly, trying to make Luke Skywalker undermines the entirety of the character. He is no longer the pure, highly moral young man, but instead highly immoral and enslaved to the dark forces of his passions.

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