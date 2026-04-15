Andy Weir shared how the character of his novel and the film adaptation, Dr. Ryland Grace, is inspired by the Gospel.

In a discussion with Neil deGrasse Tyson on his StarTalk YouTube channel, Weir brought up the subject. He said, “Did you notice that the name of the ship is The Hail Mary and it’s full of grace. The main character’s name is Dr. Ryland Grace. The Hail Mary is full of grace. I could not resist it.”

In Luke 1:28, the angel Gabriel addresses the Virgin Mary, “And coming to her, he said, ‘Hail, favored one! The Lord is with you.’”

However, in the Douay-Rheims translation it states, “And the angel being come in, said unto her: Hail, full of grace, the Lord is with thee: blessed art thou among women.”

Additionally, it is the opening line of The Hail Mary prayer, which is obviously derived from the Gospel of Luke, “Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee.”

This revelation by Weir appears to add even more credence to how the movie is indeed a Christian film. LOOR TV co-founder Marcus Pittman previously shared his analysis noting how Dr. Ryland Grace was a Christ-like figure noting that he meets the alien creature named Rocky and the two to become best friends and this is similar to Christ choosing St. Peter to build his Church, “In deep space, Grace meets an alien creature, Rocky, who is also trying to figure out how to save the world, and the two become best friends. In Scripture, Jesus says to Peter, ‘On this rock, I will build my church.’ The film reaches its climax when Grace, the Christ figure, willingly sacrifices himself to save Rocky, the proverbial church, and all of creation.”

Additionally, Pittman noted, “I am just beginning to scratch the surface of all the biblical parallels. But here’s just one more. At the end of the film, after creation is saved, the question remains: Will Grace return to Earth? We don’t get a definitive answer, but it is implied that someday soon, he will return.”

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