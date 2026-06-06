Had some busy days the last couple of days; a lot going on with Stargate, and I’ve been working hard with the fan community to try to make a push to pressure Amazon into getting this new show on the air. Today also had Summer Games Fest, with a lot of announcements from different companies, including TMNT: The Last Ronin and Guild Wars 3.

The Flying Sparks omnibus is closing in 5 days! Don’t miss this 450+ page superhero adventure. If you like the old books from the 1980s, this is a story you’ll really love.

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