The companies that own the things you love do not love you back. They have decided, brand by brand and franchise by franchise, that the loyal audience they inherited is the wrong audience. You’re not big enough, not young enough, and not the demographic the marketing deck wants in the quarterly slides. So they spend years and fortunes trying to trade the fans they have for fans they imagine, and when the trade fails, as it always fails, they blame the property and move on to the next one.

Stargate is the latest casualty, and the cancellation came with a confession attached.

Amazon scrapped its Stargate revival this week. According to Variety, executives grew worried that showrunner Martin Gero’s version “would not have broad appeal beyond the franchise’s already dedicated fanbase.” That is the whole disease in a single sentence. They had a dedicated fanbase. They killed the show for having one.

This wasn’t a pitch that died in a conference room. Gero spent roughly two years developing the project, ran a full twenty-week writers room, and had the series in pre-production in the UK before Amazon closed the gate. The executives who had championed the revival, Nick Pepper and Matt King, were already gone in a restructure, and the regime that replaced them looked at a faithful Stargate and saw a liability. The people who love Stargate were, in their accounting, the wrong people to make a Stargate for.

That phrase, “broad appeal beyond the dedicated fanbase,” is the most honest thing a studio has admitted in years. Stripped of the gloss, it means the owners of these brands do not want the people who keep these brands alive. They want somebody else. They have chased somebody else for a decade. And somebody else never shows up.