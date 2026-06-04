Amazon killed the new Stargate series after a 20-week writers room, active pre-production in the United Kingdom, and two years of creative development. Their stated reason: the show was too focused on existing fans and lacked broad appeal beyond the franchise’s dedicated audience.

That is the same franchise that ran for seventeen seasons across three series, generated five direct-to-video films, and built a fanbase that has been holding conventions, writing fan fiction, and running fan sites for thirty years. Amazon looked at that audience and decided it was the problem.

The decision is made. The show is canceled. Joseph Mallozzi, Brad Wright, and Martin Gero have confirmed it. What happens next depends on whether the Stargate audience is willing to make enough noise to force Amazon to reconsider, or at minimum to prevent the IP from being handed to a showrunner without franchise history tasked with producing something unrecognizable.

There is no guarantee any of this works. Amazon has already signaled through the cancellation itself that the existing fan community is not a primary consideration in their decision-making. The same studio spent a billion dollars on Rings of Power for an audience that rejected it and has not reversed course. Institutional pressure from fans has a mixed track record against streaming executives who have already moved on internally.

Here is what you can do.

Sign the Petition

A Change.org petition addressed directly to Amazon and MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke has collected 41,759 verified signatures as of today, with people signing every few minutes. The petition calls on Amazon to revive the Stargate franchise with creative leadership that respects canon and honors the existing audience.

Sign it here:

https://www.change.org/p/save-the-new-stargate-series-let-martin-gero-build-the-future-of-the-franchise?signed=true

Email Amazon Directly

The petition is passive. A direct email is active. Amazon Studios has public contact addresses. Writing to them respectfully but clearly is the most direct signal you can send. Here are the addresses:

amazonstudioscontactus@amazon.com

amazon-pr@amazon.com

support@amazonstudios.com

Here is a copy-and-paste letter you can send as-is or personalize:

Subject: Please Reconsider — Revive the Stargate Franchise With the Gero Creative Team

Dear Amazon Studios Leadership,

I am writing as a longtime Stargate fan to express my deep disappointment at the cancellation of Martin Gero’s new Stargate series and to ask that you reconsider.

Stargate SG-1, Atlantis, and Universe ran for seventeen seasons and built one of the most loyal fanbases in science fiction television. I have been part of that audience for years. I buy Prime Video subscriptions. I watch Amazon originals. I am exactly the viewer you are trying to reach.

The reported reason for the cancellation — that the show was too focused on existing fans — misunderstands how franchise revivals work. You do not build a new audience by abandoning the existing one. You build it by honoring the existing audience first and using their enthusiasm to bring new viewers in alongside them. That is precisely what Martin Gero, Brad Wright, and Joe Mallozzi were doing.

Please restore the Gero Stargate project, or at minimum commit to a revival that respects the franchise’s seventeen seasons of canon and brings back the creative team that built it.

The gate is ready to open again. Please let it.

Thank you for your time.

[Your name]

Amplify on Social Media

The more noise the Stargate community makes in the next week, the harder Amazon’s decision is to quietly file away. Algorithms reward volume and speed. Post about it. Share the posts of others who are posting about it. Tag Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, and Prime Video directly. Use #SaveStargate and #ReviveTheGate consistently so the tags gain enough traction to trend.

Posts worth amplifying right now from people with reach in this space are already circulating. The Popcast, which runs the Change.org petition, has been posting consistently. Joseph Mallozzi and Martin Gero are both active. Share their statements. Add your own voice alongside them.

The Stargate audience has done this before. After Stargate Universe was canceled in 2011, fan campaigns kept the conversation alive for fifteen years until the Gero revival was finally greenlit. That revival is now gone. The same energy that sustained the franchise through a decade and a half of silence is needed again.

Whether Amazon listens is their choice. Whether the fandom fights for it is ours.

Sign the petition. Send the email. Post about it. Keep the gate open.

NEXT: Exclusive Interview: ‘Stargate’ Veteran Joseph Mallozzi On The State Of Science Fiction And Hollywood