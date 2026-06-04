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Matthew Martin's avatar
Matthew Martin
5hEdited

Haven't seen the film yet--don't know that I will after this--but a couple of points, the second of which involves a spoiler that seems to have been dropped into this debate:

1. The secret identity side of Adam/He-Man is something they've been downplaying for some time. The DC comic revival in the 2010s dumped it about as soon as they could, the CGI Netflix series seems to have abandoned it altogether for more than one episode, and I'm given to understand that Kevin Smith's whole first season was a deconstruction of it. That's a trope that the 'modern audience' does not seem to enjoy, and I admit I've long been of two minds about the Prince Adam/He-Man split myself.

2. Wait...He-Man kills King Randor?

If that's the case, then my wavering interest in this film just collapsed. He-Man killing _anyone_ is a serious issue for the character; I'm not saying it can't be done, but you have to be very careful with the shape of the characters, story, etc. surrounding it. In this case, if they're going for 'modernized Filmation', that's about as glaring a misstep as I can imagine. Filmation's He-Man, in what is considered the high point of the entire cartoon series, renounced the Power of Grayskull altogether after being tricked into believing he'd killed a _complete_ stranger by _accident_. And one of the driving elements of Adam/He-Man's characterization is his desire to win his father's respect, something that the previews make it seem would be even more important for this version of Adam. If you have Adam kill Randor--even if it involves trickery, mind control, accident, or any other extenuating factors--that's the kind of thing that is going to completely _break_ the man and need to be the central focus of the story, and yet everyone talks about how this is a fun romp.

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ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
4h

If the creators describe the message of the movie as being x, and the movie can easily be interpreted as representing x, then logicly x should be assumed to be the message of the movie. Other interpretations might be feasable, but at this point you are clearly trying to override the announced and delivered message of the artist with one that suits you better. But if you spend money on the movie, no matter how you interpret it for you, you are still financing a creator who wanted to create a movie about x and who will take your money as a sign that x is what the audience wants to see movies about. So tldr: if you dont want more movies were overcoming toxic masculinity is a major plot and story point, skip this one.

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