It’s really looking like Amazon is making a huge mistake on Stargate. I’ll be writing up my thoughts on what the executives are thinking, how anti-fan these people are, and the real reason why tomorrow. We have a lot of work to do, though, to try to save sci-fi from the skinsuits at corporate. This is ground zero, so I’m glad you’re here.

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