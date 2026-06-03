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Jeffolas
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"Black Forest Labs is valued at $3.25 billion"

The AI bubble is ludicrous. How does a startup no one has ever heard of, doing the same thing a hundred, a thousand even, other startups are doing and get to be worth more than half (inflation adjustment estimate) of what Disney paid for Lucasfilm or Marvel?

Generational cultural juggernauts versus Silicon Valley AI con men.

Ludicrous.

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