Sony’s PlayStation State of Play on June 2 closed with a 23-minute gameplay reveal for God of War: Laufey. Kratos is not in it. For the first time in 21 years, the franchise built on the Ghost of Sparta has a different protagonist. Faye, Kratos’ second wife, Atreus’ mother, who died before the 2018 God of War even began and whose funeral pyre opens that game, is now the playable character.

David Jaffe, who created God of War in 2005 and directed the first two entries in the series, watched the reveal on a live stream and did not soften his reaction.