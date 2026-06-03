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Jeffolas
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These characters are like vegans. They just can't NOT tell everyone they're vegan--it's impossible.

Vegan is not only the most interesting thing they think they can say about themselves, it is the only thing they can say about themselves. Their entire identity is wrapped around the vegan symbiote hive-mind.

Ten years ago, I would have said, "nobody cares, you're not special, shut up.".

Now, I want them to announce themselves. Please put on the multicolored hair, the septum rings, the hideous tattoos, the flag accessories and clothing.

I want to be forewarned. I want to hear the rattlesnake rattle, smell where the skunk has sprayed, or see the poison dart frog coloration.

Tell me who you are, where you are, and what cultural artifacts your B.O. ripe carcass is squatting over so I can safely, and sanely avoid engagement.

This book, and DC as a whole, are just more things to ignore.

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