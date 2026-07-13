Flew to El Salvador over the weekend and yet we still keep the content rolling for you! It’s beautiful here and I’m having a great time so far. Hope you’re having a wonderful start to your week as well. Disney, meanwhile, isn’t…
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Movies & TV
Moana Box Office Bomb Caps a Summer of Brand Slop Failing at the Multiplex
Disney’s live-action “Moana” opened to $43 million domestically and $95 million worldwide this past weekend, a number that barely clears the $42.2 million domestic and $87.3 million global debut of last year’s “Snow White” bomb. Against a reported $250 million production budget before marketing, the film is now projected to lose Disney roughly $100 mill…
Books
Tired of What They Did to Your Favorite Franchise? Here's the Fix!
The Safe Place, book two of my Valiant Frontiers series, came out last week, and the trilogy’s third and final volume is on track to follow before summer ends. That puts a full three-book arc in readers’ hands inside a few months, a pace closer to serialized web fiction than the multi-year gaps traditional science fiction publishing usually forces on a …
Books
SFWA Diversity Hire Executive Director Out After Just One Year
Isis Asare is no longer Executive Director of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association, just over a year after the organization installed her in the role. SFWA did not send members a dedicated announcement about her exit. Instead, the news arrived buried inside a broader year-end update, a single warm paragraph among other business, with no mention of why she left or what happens next at the top of the organization.