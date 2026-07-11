LitRPG Con’s Sold-Out Denver Weekend Shows Why The Genre Keeps Winning While Worldcon Empties Its Own Room
LitRPG Con is running this weekend, July 10-12, at the Grand Hyatt in Denver, and its schedule reads like a master class in the difference between a convention built for readers and one built for ideology. Compare its panel list against the Worldcon 2026 program covered here Wednesday, where 101 panels carried the “Inclusivity” tag and a search for “Christian” returned zero results, and the gap explains itself.