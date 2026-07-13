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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
2h

I can’t double down on not watching it 😆

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Mark's Fortress of Ineptitude's avatar
Mark's Fortress of Ineptitude
36m

If Homer’s Odyssey was so terribly flawed, why did Nowlan even bother with it in the first place? Why not do his own quasi-mythological original story and leave The Odyssey to all of us hopelessly unenlightened troglodytes?

We all know the answer, of course. The real point is to take ancient, tried and true works of art and culture, break them, then remake them in the image of the Left’s post-modern pantheon of deities.

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