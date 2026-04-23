Lanterns Says The Quiet Part, Baen In Trouble, Stranger Things Flop - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
We’re gonna stream about Baen Books, SFWA, NK Jemisin grandmaster, and our new Space Fleet Academy book tonight. Don’t miss it:
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