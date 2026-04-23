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Eric Praline's avatar
Eric Praline
23m

The "let's wait and give it a chance" crowd are collecting Fell For It Again awards like they're Pokemon.

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Pauli's avatar
Pauli
8mEdited

Yay! Brown Lantern cometh!!

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