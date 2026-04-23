A new motion poster for HBO’s Lanterns dropped this morning with a tagline that reads “Only one can wear the ring,” and the fan reaction has been about what you’d expect. The phrase lit up social media within hours, confirming what a December 2025 leak from an HBO Max upfront event in Mexico City had already predicted: this show is built around replacing Hal Jordan with John Stewart.

The showrunner himself said the quiet part out loud in a Men’s Health interview. Chris Mundy described the series as being “in a lot of ways about replacement — when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins?” The trailer reinforced it: John Stewart tells Hal Jordan, “We both know I’d do a better job at this than you.” And now HBO’s own marketing is hammering the point with a tagline asserting only one person can carry the ring the two characters are supposed to share.

The attendee at the Mexico City upfront had already floated the one-ring theory back in December, writing that “it is hinted apparently that if Hal doesn’t hand down the baton, John can’t become a Green Lantern — this following point is a conjecture of my own, but maybe there’s only one ring between the two of them?” Today’s poster confirmed that conjecture is the premise. The trailer has John saying he’s trained for two months without yet wearing the ring, which breaks how the ring mechanics work in every prior version of the mythos.

Fans at ComicBookMovie.com were quick to notice. “Fundamental ignorance of the character’s surface level lore does not bode well for this show’s quality,” wrote one commenter. Another put it bluntly: “Only one? I mean, unless they’re talking about the Guardian of Earth sector, that’s just a weird tagline considering just how many Lanterns there are. And even in the comics, Earth was allowed to have two Guardians for decades.” Another reader drew the straight line: “More proof that this is about booting Hal to replace him with John for DEI.”

The villains are “right-wing extremists” in Nebraska, according to the Mexico City leak, which also described the tone as grounded and True Detective-style, with little of the space opera fans associate with Green Lantern. That creative direction comes from writer Damon Lindelof, who got publicly torched by comic legend Grant Morrison in March after saying he thought “the Green was stupid” and that removing it from the title was a deliberate choice. Morrison’s response was surgical: “Why does a writer attach himself to this kind of narrative if he thinks it’s fundamentally stupid? Hollywood will die of insularity and inbreeding.”

Lindelof apologized, claiming his comments were a “dumb joke on a comedy podcast.” The apology landed about as well as you’d expect from a writer who also butchered Watchmen by turning Rorschach followers into racist terrorists, a show this one was already being compared to in tone.

Kyle Chandler, who plays Hal, has said the shoot was a positive experience. The show is set to premiere on HBO in August. Whether Hal survives it is, apparently, the actual dramatic question the show is built around.

What do you think: does the “only one can wear the ring” framing confirm your fears about the show, or are you still giving it a chance?

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