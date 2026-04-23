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Jeffolas
3h

This is what we all need to be doing. Making our own culture and supporting like minded creators.

Youtube videos, tweets, and articles are great, necessary even. But we need to start building our own mythologies and stories.

Give it a go. A few of you may be more talented than you think. You certainly can't be worse than the Starfleet writers.

Our own efforts are slow going. Turns out, a story with a lovesick succubus finding God, redemption, (and love), isn't "clean" enough for most Christian readers and isn't anywhere near dirty enough for most "romance" readers.

But we're not discouraged. Our next book will have a monster slaying priest--think the Witcher, but all his gadgets and powers are divine gadgets and powers

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