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V900's avatar
V900
2h

So what’s the alternative? Kindle Unlimited? Getting a few cents per reader?

KU may work for the really big names who can turn a few hundred thousand readers into an income roughly on par with delivering Uber Eats.

But for everyone else it’s a scam. KU is the literary analogue to the 19th century sweatshop. Writers get a few cents while Amazon reaps the profits.

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