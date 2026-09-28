This has been a pretty rough sickness, so I had to take some days off. I was fortunate that Celia Friedman turned back in her interview on Friday to give some weekend content, and though I wasn’t feeling great yesterday, I couldn’t pass up the chance to talk with Star Trek legend Doug Drexler. The full interview is amazing on video so don’t miss that one! Thank you Yorch Torch Games for contributing a great piece as well!
Fandom Pulse is a full-time job, and we provide the best pop culture news out there! Please support us by grabbing a paid subscription!
Movies & TV
Lanterns Episode 7 Spends a Full Hour Circling a Mystery It Never Solves
Lanterns spent its penultimate episode on what should have been the first ten minutes of a finale. “The Jordan Boys’ Legacy” runs a full hour and advances the murder investigation by exactly one theory: that Hal Jordan may have killed himself. The case that opened the series in episode one is no closer to solved, and the show has one hour left to close …
Tabletop Games
Wizards Of The Coast Under Fire From Fans For Censoring Classic D&D Art
Somebody closed up Alias’s chainmail, and nobody will say who. Hachette Partworks’ new 2026 reissue of the Dungeons & Dragons novel Azure Bonds alters the 1988 cover painting, and neither the publisher nor Wizards of the Coast, which owns D&D, has explained who made the call or why. The one person with a right to an opinion had stayed quiet until this w…