This has been a pretty rough sickness, so I had to take some days off. I was fortunate that Celia Friedman turned back in her interview on Friday to give some weekend content, and though I wasn’t feeling great yesterday, I couldn’t pass up the chance to talk with Star Trek legend Doug Drexler. The full interview is amazing on video so don’t miss that one! Thank you Yorch Torch Games for contributing a great piece as well!

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