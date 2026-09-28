Tatiana Maslany told Mehdi Hasan that celebrities who avoid politics are protecting their money. The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star made the case on Hasan’s Zeteo podcast, We’re Not Kidding, in an episode that aired September 21.

Hasan, a former MSNBC anchor, raised two names. Tom Selleck told CNN last month, “I stay out of the current political world.” Michael Jordan’s old line that Republicans buy sneakers too has followed him since he declined to endorse Harvey Gantt in the 1990 Senate race.

Maslany rejected both. “All entertainment is political, because it has a viewpoint,” she said. She called the pair wealthy men who stand to lose a lot if they take a side, then said of their approach: “It’s so cowardly.” She added that art should destabilize people, and joked that she does not expect Magnum, P.I. to disturb anyone on a core level.

The record on both men is short. Selleck, 81, spent 14 seasons on Blue Bloods, which ended in December 2024. Jordan, 63, has said he made the sneakers remark in jest on a team bus. In June 2020 he and Jordan Brand pledged $100 million over ten years to racial equality causes. Neither has responded to Maslany.

The interview also covered She-Hulk. Hasan said his daughters liked the series, and Maslany answered that “a lot of people really don’t like me on that Marvel show.” She said she never read Marvel comics and falls asleep during CG-heavy films. The clip has passed 2 million views on X, according to Cosmic Book News.

Maslany’s politics are not new. A 2022 She-Hulk featurette showed her in a “Support Trans Futures” shirt. In 2024, at a Regina ceremony marking her Canada’s Walk of Fame induction, she called Saskatchewan’s school pronoun law an overreach and described Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as genocide, the CBC reported. In September 2025, after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she urged Instagram followers to cancel Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. This year she condemned the Berlin Film Festival for its silence on Gaza, wore “ICE Out” and “Artists for Ceasefire” pins at Sundance, and told Variety that genocide is still happening in Gaza. Breitbart reported in June that she urged a boycott of The New York Times.

The Disney call did not close the door on Marvel. She told Radio Times in May that the character stands apart from what the corporation does, and that she would return if asked. Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum has called She-Hulk “one of our best-performing shows.” Disney+ released one nine-episode season in 2022, and no second season followed.

On the same podcast she said she is against the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger “for so many reasons,” said most of her friends are out of work, and praised Mark Ruffalo’s activism.

If every show carries a viewpoint, as Maslany says, does the audience that pays for it get a vote on which one?