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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
6m

Who is watching this crap?!!

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Comic’s Werewolf's avatar
Comic’s Werewolf
1h

Modern Hollywood produced stories seldom have any redeeming qualities or enough content to call substance with very few exceptions of course (e.g. The Sheep Detectives, Project Hail Mary). Most of them can't or won't tell a straightforward stories without resorting to flashbacks that give the characters in the play some kind of professed "depth". Lanterns from what I've read in this site (given that I bailed out immediately after episode 1 expecting exactly this) seems to be another show enamored with it's own cynic worldview, to which I credit it's writers. After watching the first episode of Lanterns and a many other show in the same genre, I came to the conclusion in which I have abandoned all DCU content and superhero media in it's totality since I can't seem to find anything good, useful or true in it. This is a critique based on my experience and in no way, shape or form should it be attributed to anyone else but myself and those who might agree with me.

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