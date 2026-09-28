Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EvilSheldon's avatar
EvilSheldon
2h

Sigh... I don't know what bugs me more, altering someone's original art for 'tEh MOderN auDieNcES', or doing it in such a lazy way. They probably could have gotten away with it with no complaint at all, if they'd just commissioned a new artist to do original cover art of Alias wearing plate-and-maille, but apparently that was just too much effort.

I wonder...could this be Hachette deliberately trying to gin up some outrage to drive ad views?

Disclaimer - I have the original Azure Bonds novel packed away in a box somewhere, and I still occasionally spin up the C64 emulator to play the old SSI Gold Box game. Fun stuff from my childhood, but even back then I thought it was kind of silly that an experienced mercenary adventurer would rock a maille shirt that left the...most important areas uncovered.

Reply
Share
Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
3h

“These depictions were wrong then and are wrong today.”

1. If it's so morally reprehensible to WoTC, why are they continuing to sell product and make money from such a shameful, awful thing?

2. So many of these sniveling bootlickers owe their careers and everything they have to the legacy of men like Gygax, but they crap all over them because they are of inferior talent and importance, and they know it. Rather than build themselves up, they think they can cut these giants down at the knees. But they'll never be taller, no matter how much they cut.

3. These people are actually worse than the moral busybodies of the Satanic Panic era. At its worst, that era only went after comparatively mild depictions of demons and devils. They didn't turn the game into a skin suit puppet show for their fetishes and as a vehicle to attack cultural norms and their perceived "oppressors."

4. Speaking of the Satanic Panic era, isn't it telling that these people embrace D&D being more demonic and evil today than ever before? Baldur's Gate 3 is FULL of half demon NPCs, everywhere. Two of the companion characters are half demon. Tiefling (half demon) is a basic character race going back years. Aasimar characters (half angel)... crickets. Throw in all the gay stuff, the BDSM stuff, and the new moral "greyness" they often shoehorn all over characters, modules, and novels, and modern D&D is an order of magnitude worse on the Satanic scale than in the 80's, yet chainmail bikini tops (a rather tame one here) are the ultimate evil and must be purged with fire.

To summarize my four points, WoTC employees are hypocritical, talentless, petty, demon lovers.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture