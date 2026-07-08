Mix of positive stories in today, which I’m happy about. I can’t wait to see Chuck’s work in animation form, some of the best Batman comics ever. If you don’t know who Connie Willis is, how dare you! She’s won more awards than anyone! It’s okay, because most people probably don’t know her work despite her being propped up by establishment sci-fi publishing. Once you read her boomerific Facebooking, you might understand why.

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