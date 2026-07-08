Mix of positive stories in today, which I’m happy about. I can’t wait to see Chuck’s work in animation form, some of the best Batman comics ever. If you don’t know who Connie Willis is, how dare you! She’s won more awards than anyone! It’s okay, because most people probably don’t know her work despite her being propped up by establishment sci-fi publishing. Once you read her boomerific Facebooking, you might understand why.
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Movies & TV
DC Animation Is Adapting Batman: Knightfall Into a Trilogy
Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced Batman: Knightfall, a multi-part animated event bringing to life one of the most iconic and beloved runs in the rich history of Batman comics. Part One premiered at Annecy in June 2026 to thunderous applause. The animated Batman: Knightfall film series is officially R-rated. Anson…
Books
The Jesuit, the Starship, and the Star Trek Books: A James Blish Retrospective
Most science fiction readers know one thing about James Blish. If they came up in the 1970s, they know he wrote the Star Trek books. Every episode of the original series adapted as a short story, twelve mass-market paperback volumes from Bantam, sold in every airport and drugstore for a decade. For an entire generation of fans, Blish’s adaptations were …