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StorytellingRon
9m

Yeah... I'm definitely getting tired of these drawn out "Beef" and Lost like episodes with no resolutions. In Christ, in evangelism, in planting churches... everything is exciting to us!!! But to pagans, drawing out the pay off, the dopamine knowing it's all they have, is really turning all these shows into drawn out imprisonments of our mind and time.

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