Apple TV+’s “Silo” returned for a third season on July 3 with an episode titled “Who Are You?”, and the premiere skips past the one scene the show owed its audience for two years running.

“Silo,” adapted from Hugh Howey’s novel trilogy, follows the last 10,000 people on Earth living inside a underground bunker stretching 144 levels beneath a poisoned surface, cut off from any memory of how the world ended up this way. Season 2 closed with Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) trapped in the silo’s incinerator chamber with Bernard as the doors sealed and the fire closed in, then cut without warning to a flashback of Washington, D.C., centuries earlier, where a “dirty bomb” attack gets pinned on Iran and a freshman congressman gets pulled into the fallout. That cliffhanger promised two things: Juliette clawing her way out of a burning room, and answers about how a nuclear standoff with Iran turned into 10,000 people living in a hole in the ground.

Episode 1 delivers neither. The premiere jumps three months past the fire and drops the audience straight into Juliette already installed as mayor, already voted in during her recovery, with her memory of the incinerator and everything before it wiped clean. The rescue, the political fight to seat her, the reaction of a silo that just watched its hero walk back through the airlock: all of it happens off screen, between seasons, reduced to characters explaining what already occurred instead of the audience watching it happen.

That’s the swap at the center of this review. A show with the budget and cast to stage Juliette getting pulled from a burning incinerator chamber chose instead to manufacture a new mystery box: why is she back, why is she mayor, and why can’t she remember any of it. Camille Sims (Alexandria Riley) hovers over her at all times, “reassuring” her in a way that plays more like handling than comfort. Robert Sims (Common) runs council meetings under the banner of democracy while stripping out the surveillance cameras that used to keep tabs on everyone else. A masked group hangs a banner reading “The display is a lie” and pushes to get the whole population back outside. None of it moves the plot. All of it stalls for time.

Three seasons in, that stalling is the pattern, not the exception. Season 1 asked what was outside the silo. Season 2 answered that question and immediately replaced it with a new one. Season 3 opens by taking away the one character who could answer anything, wiping her memory so the show can spend another ten episodes doling out fragments instead of resolution. The Washington, D.C. timeline follows the same rulebook: Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman), his sister Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay), and journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) circle the Iran dirty bomb story from last season’s finale without landing on a single hard answer about what actually happened.

Streaming has run this play before. A show sets up a central mystery, strings it out across seasons because the mystery is the only thing keeping subscribers paying month to month, and by the time an answer finally arrives it can’t possibly satisfy the years of buildup that preceded it. “Lost” is the reference point every critic reaches for and for good reason: audiences waited six seasons for answers that didn’t hold up once delivered. “Silo” is now three seasons into the same bet, betting that memory loss and a new resistance cell will feel fresh enough to cover for the fact that the show still hasn’t told anyone why the silos exist.

The frustrating part is that “Who Are You?” had the material for a strong hour of television and chose not to use it. Juliette getting hauled out of that incinerator chamber, badly burned, disoriented, fighting to survive the same fire that killed Bernard: that’s a cold open. Her getting sworn in as mayor in front of a silo that doesn’t know whether to treat her as a hero or a threat: that’s a first act. Instead the premiere tells the audience both things happened and spends its runtime on procedural scenes of Juliette relearning her own life one supervised conversation at a time.

This one lands at a 5 out of 10. A season premiere needs to earn its slow burn, and “Who Are You?” spends its entire hour setting a table it should have already set two finales ago.

At what point does a mystery box show owe its audience an actual answer instead of a new question to replace the old one?

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