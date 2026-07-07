Trek Long Island 2026 was billed as a joyful conversation with Celia Rose Gooding. What it became was an extended political address, with the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actress using her convention panel to deliver commentary on black joy as political resistance, institutional oppression, and the ongoing “discourse” around the direction of Star Trek itself.

Gooding, who plays the young Uhura in Strange New Worlds, sat down with Tamia of the Sci-Fi Sisters for what started as a warm personal conversation about joy and creativity. It didn’t stay there long.