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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
6h

Anson Mount being in it already makes me want to skip this movie. Sorry, Chuck Dixon.

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Donnie Holder's avatar
Donnie Holder
18m

I grew up during the bronze age, the Knightfall story line is what ended my twenty year run of Batman comics. The character had become unrecognizable to me.

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