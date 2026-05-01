As if an Orson Scott Card interview weren’t enough content for today! I am positively over the moon to be able to have spoken with one of my heroes. We appreciate him for being here. This should be a fun weekend and thank you to all the new subscribers today! We’ll have a lot more awesome sci-fi content for you in the days to come.

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