Marvel announced its Pride 2026 lineup this week, and the lead creative credit on the flagship one-shot goes to Tegan Quin of the Grammy-nominated pop duo Tegan and Sara.

Quin has no prior comics credits. She is a musician. Marvel is handing her a story in Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1 simply because she is publicly gay and personally identifies with the twin-sibling dynamic of Wiccan and Speed. This is a level of identity politics that’s so absurd it’s shocking even for Marvel.