A UK-based VTuber and digital artist says British police arrested her last month for possessing her own artwork, seized all of her electronic devices, and released her on bail with conditions that include using a police-approved account name and posting nothing but safe-for-work content.

Mimi Yanagi posted the account on X on April 30. Her account is now protected. “On Monday April 20th, Mimi was arrested by the UK Police for possession of her artwork, and her artwork alone,” she wrote. “She’s currently on bail pending the outcome of a criminal investigation into” her accounts and activities. Her original X account has since been suspended. The post was screenshotted and shared by Chibi Reviews, where it pulled over a million views within hours.

The artwork at the center of the case features explicit anime-style characters in the “loli” or chibi style, described as exaggerated cute designs. Yanagi created the characters herself. Under Section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008, UK law prohibits possession of a “prohibited image of a child,” and the statute explicitly covers drawn, computer-generated, and animated images where no real person was involved in their creation. The law has no requirement that a real child exist or be harmed.

According to Yanagi’s statement, police took every device in her home, including equipment she used for work and for communicating with her audience. The bail conditions imposed on her are specific: she must maintain a new social media account under a name approved by the officers handling her case, restrict all posted content to safe-for-work material, and remain under ongoing legal supervision while the investigation continues.

A Reddit post in r/LegalAdviceUK surfaced around the same time as Yanagi’s statement, appearing to come from the same household. In it, a man describes his American wife being arrested for chibi-style artwork she drew and sold in the United States between 2008 and 2011, years before she relocated to the UK in 2012.

No UK police force has issued a statement confirming the arrest. Fandom Pulse reached out for comment and did not receive a response by publication time. The account of events rests on Yanagi’s own posts and the corroborating Reddit thread. Her accounts on Bluesky and Mastodon remain active as of this writing.

The community reaction has been sharp. The story has spread through anime and VTuber circles faster than most breaking news items this year, driven by the core fact that the law in question requires no victim. Whether or not an actual child was harmed, photographed, or involved in any way is legally irrelevant under Section 63. A drawing is sufficient for an arrest, a full device seizure, and bail conditions that effectively end a creator’s ability to work in their chosen medium while the investigation proceeds.

The UK has enforced this law before. In 2014, a teenager was convicted under Section 63 for manga images on his phone. In 2019, a man received a suspended sentence for drawn images with no photographic content. The Yanagi case, if it proceeds to prosecution, would mark one of the first high-profile applications of the law to a working creator whose entire professional identity is built around the artwork in question.

No police statement has confirmed the arrest. No court date has been publicly announced. The investigation is ongoing.

What do you think of the UK’s treatment of fictional drawn artwork as criminal material? Let us know in the comments.

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