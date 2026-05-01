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C. L. H. Daniels's avatar
C. L. H. Daniels
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No, because the problem is the talent.

Japan has a pipeline of amateur writers who self publish web novels on a handful of well known websites. The manga and light novel publishers pick up the ones that grow popular with readers and adapt them, secure in the knowledge that there’s already a built in audience. If those do well, then there’s an anime adaptation.

American publishers have ignored the American equivalent and tried to force their preferred writers and artists down customers’ throats. Plus, unlike Japanese manga, Marvel and DC have these legacy universes that they are trying to keep going. One Piece has a single author in control of his creative direction. Marvel and DC are messes by comparison; there’s no overall creative vision, and publishers keep picking subpar talent and driving unpopular storylines for diversity reasons.

I predict we’ll see traditional book publishers picking up these kinds of talents (like Matt Dinniman) and then go straight to streaming, bypassing comics altogether.

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