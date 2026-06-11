What a busy week this has been. I’m going to see Disclosure Day tonight and report back to you all. It looks like a decent sci-fi film but it’s hard to tell these days. It was interesting enough a premise that it’s getitng me to the box office at least.

My new book THE SOUL CATCHER came out today. This one’s perfect for Star Trek, Star Wars, and Doctor Who fans:

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