The Stargate fandom launched a coordinated tweet storm on June 10 that pushed #SaveStargate into the global top ten trending topics on X, with country-specific rankings hitting as high as number two in Norway, as fans continued their organized campaign to reverse Amazon MGM Studios’ cancellation of Martin Gero’s new series. Amazon has not said a word in response.

The storm was organized by French fan site Stargate Fusion, beginning at 1:00 PM Pacific, with participants flooding @AmazonMGMStudio and @PrimeVideo with personal stories, petition links, and a single focused demand: restore Gero’s project. The hashtag strategy was deliberate. Organizers from Stargate Fans United posted explicit instructions to keep the campaign on one tag: “Please remember to only use the #SaveStargate hashtag and nothing else during this Tweetstorm... The man worked tirelessly for years on this new Stargate series, and he deserves credit for trying so hard to preserve the legacy of the Stargate franchise while also bringing it into an exciting new era.”

The discipline paid off in a way that was visible in real time. @Seb_Oleary_ posted a country-by-country breakdown as the storm peaked: “#SaveStargate explose les tendances mondiales! @AmazonMGMStudio — Regardez ce que vous avez accompli: #2 en Norvège, #4 en France, #8 aux États-Unis, #8 à Porto Rico, #12 en Suisse, #21 en Nouvelle-Zélande. La communauté est tout simplement incroyable.” For English speakers: “#SaveStargate is exploding the world trends. Look at what you have accomplished: #2 in Norway, #4 in France, #8 in the United States, #8 in Puerto Rico, #12 in Switzerland, #21 in New Zealand. The community is simply incredible.” That post pulled 573 likes and 158 reposts as fans used it to push further participation across time zones.

The numbers continued shifting upward through the evening. The hashtag was confirmed in the global top ten at its peak, and separate reports placed it as high as number seven in the United States at different points during the campaign. The reach was not limited to the English-speaking world. France’s fan community, which organized the storm in the first place, drove some of the strongest regional numbers. Norway’s number two ranking is particularly notable for a franchise that originated as an American film and television property. The campaign found genuine international reach rather than concentrating in one market.

Michael Shanks, who played Daniel Jackson across ten seasons of Stargate SG-1, posted a simple “#savestargate” and received over 4,500 likes and 30,000 views within hours. He followed with a longer statement: “No matter what happens. Come what may. I am so F….n proud of this fandom and how you all have come together. Stargate fans really are the best.” Cast involvement of that profile changes a campaign’s visibility in measurable ways. The algorithms that determine trending status weight engagement velocity, and Shanks’ post drove a concentrated burst of activity that pushed the hashtag higher in multiple markets simultaneously.

The personal stories running alongside the data posts gave the campaign its emotional weight. One post made a point that resonated far beyond its initial reach: “I have 3 brothers, 1 sister, their spouses, 2 parents, and several nieces and nephews that are all huge fans of Stargate. None of them are on X! We made #SaveStargate trend globally on X and this is only a fraction of us! Please bring back Martin Gero’s vision of Stargate!” That post gathered 945 likes and over 10,000 views. The argument is the correct one: the 74,000 people who signed a petition within ten days of the announcement are not the whole audience. They are the visible fraction of a fanbase that has been sustaining this franchise for thirty years, most of whom will never post on X.

The defiant end of the spectrum showed up in shorter posts. @DashenAnon’s “WE WILL NEVER STOP EVER. @AmazonMGMStudio #SaveStargate” pulled 569 likes. These posts matter for different reasons than the personal stories. They signal persistence to the people monitoring these campaigns inside studios, and persistence is what eventually moves institutional decisions. A one-day spike is easy to wait out. A campaign that restates its demand every day for weeks is harder to dismiss.

Beyond X, the numbers are equally striking. The Change.org petition calling on Amazon to revive Gero’s series reached 74,272 verified signatures as of June 11, with thousands signing each day and no sign of the pace slowing. A GoFundMe campaign for aerial banners over Amazon MGM Studios’ Culver City headquarters passed $8,000. Organizers at savestargate.com provided templates for physical letters to Amazon MGM’s address and direct emails to Amazon Studios leadership. Fans coordinated rewatches of the existing Stargate catalog on Prime Video to drive the show’s visibility metrics on the platform that canceled the new one.

Amazon has said nothing. Since Variety reported the cancellation on June 2, the studio has not issued a single public statement addressing the fan response. Nine days of silence following a cancellation that generated a global trending hashtag, a GoFundMe for billboards outside the studio’s own headquarters, and 74,000 petition signatures is a deliberate posture. Whether it reflects confidence in the original decision or internal uncertainty about it is impossible to say from the outside.

What the fandom does know is that they have been here before.

In November 2019, Joseph Mallozzi organized a tweet storm under the hashtag #WeWantStargate, calling on MGM to greenlight a new Stargate series. Mallozzi had spent years on SG-1, Atlantis, and Universe before creating his own series Dark Matter, and he brought the same credibility to the 2019 campaign that the current showrunner team brought to the 2025 writers’ room. Deadline covered the 2019 effort. It trended worldwide. MGM sat on the IP for three more years. Then Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, and in November 2025 they greenlit the Gero series, with Mallozzi himself back as a consulting producer alongside Brad Wright, Dean Devlin, and Roland Emmerich.

The 2019 campaign did not produce an immediate result. It produced a greenlit series four years later. It kept the conversation alive and demonstrated to rights holders that a real, organized, financially capable audience existed and was paying attention. That matters more than most people credit it for. Streaming executives have short attention spans, but IP valuation decisions take years, and a franchise that has demonstrated sustained fan mobilization is worth more in any internal conversation about what to revive than one that went quietly.

The current campaign starts from a stronger position than 2019. The Gero series was not a rumor or a wish. It was a 20-week writers’ room, active pre-production in the United Kingdom, and two years of development time. The people who just lost their jobs on that project are real, and the fans know their names. Joseph Mallozzi, Brad Wright, Martin Gero, Dean Devlin, Roland Emmerich. They are people who built this franchise and came back to fight for it one more time. Amazon discarded that creative team and described the audience those creators built as a liability.

The stated reason, per Variety’s sources, was that the show “would not have broad appeal beyond the franchise’s already dedicated fanbase.” Mallozzi disputed that framing publicly. The logic collapses when you apply it to the numbers. A dedicated fanbase that trends a hashtag in the global top ten across a dozen countries, raises $8,000 in days for physical advertising, and generates 74,000 petition signatures inside of ten days is not a liability. It is a launch platform. The same studio spent a billion dollars on Rings of Power trying to manufacture that kind of engagement from scratch and failed.

The Fandom Pulse action guide with petition links, email addresses, and the physical mailing address for Amazon MGM Studios is available now.

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