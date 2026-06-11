Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
1h

No mention of this man's greatest sin? Spiderman One More Day?

I don't care about anything before or since. I don't care if he asked for his name to be removed from it--he still wrote it and destroyed a cultural touchstone for a paycheck.

This man cannot be trusted with any sort of art media. Don't even give him a box of crayons.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture