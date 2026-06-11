Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, has a pattern. He attacks Christians and conservatives on social media, watches the backlash build, and then either deletes the post and apologizes or doubles down. He did both last December when he mocked Christmas as a pagan festival and then quietly walked it back. This week he did neither. He picked a fight with a Christian journalist, dropped the “white fragility” accusation, then bragged about getting blocked — all six weeks before Strange New Worlds Season 4 premieres on Paramount+ on July 23.

The exchange started when Michael O’Fallon, founder of Sovereign Nations and a well-known voice in conservative Christian circles, posted a detailed thread about the Southern Baptist Convention’s adoption of Critical Race Theory concepts between 2019 and 2022. O’Fallon’s post documented a 2020 panel at Calvary Church of Clearwater, Florida in which Pastor Zelvis Applin endorsed Robin DiAngelo’s book “White Fragility” with the endorsement of Pastor Willy Rice. O’Fallon’s broader argument: the SBC spent several years running what he described as “Maoist-style spiritual struggle sessions” in which church members were told they harbored unconscious bias and white fragility, and none of the pastors involved have acknowledged the harm or faced discipline.

This is a real and well-documented controversy inside the SBC. The debate over Critical Race Theory’s infiltration into evangelical institutions consumed the denomination from 2019 through the mid-2020s and contributed to significant membership exodus. O’Fallon has been one of the most persistent voices documenting it.

Anson Mount’s reply to this thread: “You have just provided THE example of white fragility. Congratulations.”

That is a Star Trek actor, six weeks before his show’s new season, using the exact terminology of the ideology being criticized to dismiss the person criticizing it. The circularity is the point — “white fragility” as a concept is designed to make any denial of it into proof of it. O’Fallon declined to engage with that framing. His reply: “By providing the warning regarding the propagation of Marxian ideologies that are purposed to tear our nation apart? Go pound sand.”

O’Fallon then blocked Mount, who replied angrily by announcing it publicly, posting: “This coward just blocked me. Incapable of standing up the intellect of an actor apparently. Par for the course apparently for someone who throws around accusations of ‘cultural Marxism’ and ‘mao-ism’. He must think that makes him sound smart. Idiot.”

Several things are worth noting about that post.

The post confirms that Mount is aware of the specific terminology O’Fallon uses in “cultural Marxism” and “Mao-ism,” which means he read the original thread. He was not confused about what O’Fallon was arguing. He read a detailed account of Critical Race Theory concepts being pushed through Southern Baptist churches, called it white fragility, and then called the journalist who documented it an idiot.

Third, the “intellect of an actor” framing is doing real work here. Mount is invoking professional status to claim authority in a theological and historical debate about what happened inside the Southern Baptist Convention. O’Fallon has spent years researching and documenting this specific controversy. Mount has played a starship captain on television.

This is not Mount’s first episode. In November 2024, after Trump’s election, he told a meteorologist who asked Hollywood to stop alienating half its audience to “F*** off,” then bragged about losing 6,000 followers. When a fan pushed back and told him to go to Bluesky with the other celebrities, he posted that he would stay on X so he could “brainwash your children into transgenderism and perform the delicate data-mining operations that will allow us to steal the next election for AOC.” He framed that as a joke. In December 2025, he posted that Christmas is a pagan festival, received significant blowback from Christian fans, and deleted the post without explanation.

The Christmas post deletion was notable because Mount did not apologize — he simply removed the evidence. The pattern is consistent: attack, gauge reaction, retreat or double down depending on the audience response. This week he doubled down.

Strange New Worlds occupies a complicated position in the current Trek landscape. It launched to genuine goodwill from fans who had rejected Discovery and Picard, and its first two seasons largely avoided the most egregious identity politics of the Kurtzman era. The show is not without its political moments — Season 1 aired a cold open featuring news footage of January 6th as an explicit historical warning, connecting Pike’s dilemma about the future to real-world political events in a way that was not subtle. But it mostly functioned as a show about space exploration with recognizable characters, which put it well ahead of its Kurtzman-produced predecessors.

Season 4 premieres July 23. It is the penultimate season before the show wraps after Season 5. The audience that gave Strange New Worlds its reputation for being the most watchable Trek of the modern era is the same audience Mount has been telling to go pound sand since November 2024.

Paramount+ needs Strange New Worlds to perform. It is one of the streamer’s few remaining genuine draws. The franchise’s other properties are gone, stalled, or canceled. This is the flagship. And its lead actor spent Tuesday morning calling a Christian journalist a coward and an idiot for objecting to Critical Race Theory being run through Baptist churches.

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