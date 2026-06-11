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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
30m

Anson Mount IS the Anti-Christ. Calling it now.

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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
1h

They hate their audience, and it shows.

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