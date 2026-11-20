A long day today, and I’m posting late! Setting up the Real Game Awards took some time (that I already don’t have!), and it’s been a lot of research. I hope everyone enjoys voting in it. It’s been a good week otherwise, with a lot of news. This one is how relationships work quite a bit: one step forward, one step back. It’s a line I put in which you’ll see, as it always seems like someone messes something up and comes back, and the healthy ones figure things out and keep trying. Corrine and Wes? Well, maybe they’re not so healthy…

This book’s going a little longer than I first anticipated. Not sure what to do about that. It’s gonna be a beast when it’s in print.

Catch up on prior chapters:

Chapter 17

Chapter 16

Chapter 15

Chapter 14

Chapter 13:

Chapter 12

Chapter 11

Chapter 10

Chapter 9

Chapter 8

Chapter 7

Chapter 6

Chapter 5

Chapter 4

Chapter 3

Chapter 2

Chapter 1 (READ THIS FREE!)