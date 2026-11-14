What a nightmare of a week! You’ve probably seen the bits about me getting my account hacked, and as of now, I’m still out of a YouTube channel. If you like my fiction here, I urge you to check out my latest comic, Ayla Rin: Gateway To Doom which is crowdfunding now. The book is done, and it’s some of my best work yet. My goal with all of the fiction is to be able to cultivate an audience that likes to read the work and cares about the worlds. It’s going great here with this, so I hope you enjoy my sci-fi comic world as well!

This is a bit of slice of life and character development. I think these end up a lot of people’s favorites.

Catch up on prior chapters:

Chapter 15

Chapter 14

Chapter 13:

Chapter 12

Chapter 11

Chapter 10

Chapter 9

Chapter 8

Chapter 7

Chapter 6

Chapter 5

Chapter 4

Chapter 3

Chapter 2

Chapter 1 (READ THIS FREE!)