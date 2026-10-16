This is the big one! It’s late in the day because I wanted to really nail this scene. The introduction of Corrine—our Malfoid—is everything for this story, and I wanted to nail it. I had so much fun with this, and if you’re a For Steam and Country reader, I threw in a couple of references that are easter eggs for you :). Can you spot them?

Hello again to all the new people! Every day we’ve been growing so fast it’s incredible. I really appreciate you reading and supporting!

Catch up on prior chapters:

Chapter 3

Chapter 2

Chapter 1 (READ THIS FREE!)