My apologies as it’s late and I wasn’t able to get things done yesterday, as I’ve been working on a lot with this whole World Fantasy Con ordeal which has blown up really big, and SFWA as well—who are actually talking to me for once. But I did get chapter 10 done for you all! I think it ended up a bit longer than the others so far as well. This one is a lot of fun and hope you enjoy it! I’ll try to be back on schedule better starting tomorrow!

Catch up on prior chapters:

Chapter 9:

Chapter 8

Chapter 7

Chapter 6

Chapter 5

Chapter 4

Chapter 3

Chapter 2

Chapter 1 (READ THIS FREE!)