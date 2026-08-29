Even though the two articles I did today are about some smaller names that many may not recognize, I feel like it’s important to recognize the efforts of both Will Murray and Rick Katze for what they’ve contributed to genre fiction. I hope they’re remembered fondly. I talked with Katze a few times about Poul Anderson, and I actually checked on him a couple of weeks ago; he was in good health, though an intermediary spoke on his behalf to me from his assisted care facility. Really tragic losses in both cases. RIP.
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Books
Rick Katze, Longtime NESFA Fixture and Poul Anderson Editor, Dies at 81
Richard “Rick” Lewis Katze, the fan and editor who spent decades preserving Poul Anderson’s short fiction in print, died on August 27th, 2026, at the age of 81. Katze passed away at Oak Knoll Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Framingham, Massachusetts, of natural causes following a long series of health problems, after a bout of pneumonia earlier in…
Movies & TV
Steve Urkel Was A Simp; Cucked By His Own Alter Ego
I fell among YouTube fragments and found Family Matters again. I grew up watching that show and, I admit, I liked Steve Urkel. Looking back, however, I had to ask myself. Why wasn’t he allowed to become his alternate ego, Stefan Urquelle, permanently?