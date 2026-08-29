Even though the two articles I did today are about some smaller names that many may not recognize, I feel like it’s important to recognize the efforts of both Will Murray and Rick Katze for what they’ve contributed to genre fiction. I hope they’re remembered fondly. I talked with Katze a few times about Poul Anderson, and I actually checked on him a couple of weeks ago; he was in good health, though an intermediary spoke on his behalf to me from his assisted care facility. Really tragic losses in both cases. RIP.

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