Marvel Studios closed out D23 on August 14 by bringing seven actors onstage to reveal its X-Men reboot cast, and the internet had its verdict before Kevin Feige finished the sentence. Of the roster confirmed that night, four are women and two are men, and multiple users on X immediately started asking, “where are the men?”

The reveal was staged for maximum drama. Director Jake Schreier walked out with Sadie Sink, who’d already debuted as a teenage Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. “It is so wonderful to be here and to finally be able to talk about this character after months of speculation,” Sink told the crowd. She and Schreier then brought out the rest of the cast one at a time: Kit Connor as Scott Summers, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Maya Boyd as Storm. Adam Driver closed the segment with a video message from Pinewood Studios, revealing he’ll play a villain named Nathaniel Milbury, widely read by fans as a setup for a future Mister Sinister. Most of the cast met each other for the first time backstage that night.

Feige addressed the scale of the project in response to the backlash. “Having 85, almost 90 years of comic book history, there’s so many stories yet to tell,” he told the Disney Worldbuilders panel, according to GamesRadar+. “We announced a very young, new cast for a property called X-Men the other day.” He went further elsewhere in the panel, floating a future that could stretch to “100 more” X-Men movies and “sagas upon sagas” of mutant storytelling, positioning this cast as a foundation piece meant to carry the franchise for decades rather than a single trilogy.

On the casting-ratio complaint specifically, Feige was on record calling the group incomplete. He said onstage that this was the first wave of actors, with more names still to come, and Marvel put that same line in writing in its own official recap of the panel. Deadline had signaled the same thing before the show even started, reporting that Schreier and Marvel spent the summer auditioning through a final casting round after the Fourth of July, with the roster still being treated as a work in progress. Reported names still missing include Wolverine, Beast, Cyclops’s eventual X-Men teammate Gambit, and Magneto, the character most fans assumed Driver was about to reveal before the Milbury twist.

The math behind the complaint isn’t wrong on its face. Judging a seven-person cast that Feige himself called unfinished skips past the actual claim being made: this is wave one, and the characters still missing happen to be some of the franchise’s most prominent men. Whether Marvel closes that gap the way it says it will is the real open question, not whether Friday night’s group leaned female.

What gives the backlash its edge is the pattern it continues. The term “M-She-U” has been circulating since Captain Marvel in 2019 and picked up steam through The Marvels, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk, all shows and films that leaned into female-led storytelling and all of which underperformed with general audiences relative to expectations. Marvel has responded to the term in wildly different ways over the years, at one point having She-Hulk mock the criticism directly in a 2022 episode built around fictional hate-tweets aimed at its own heroine. That dismissive posture looks different now. In June, Cosmic Book News reported that a Marvel promotional event in Italy for Avengers: Doomsday displayed a cast board stacked heavily with male characters, sparking real-time speculation that the studio was deliberately signaling a course correction after years of the M-She-U label sticking. Whether that shift is a genuine strategic reset or just how this particular cast board happened to fill up, the fact that fans immediately read it as an apology tells you how loud the complaint has gotten.

Put the X-Men reveal next to that Doomsday promo and a pattern starts to look less like coincidence. A franchise that spent years brushing off “M-She-U” complaints as bad-faith noise is now fielding the same complaint about its splashiest new IP and pointing, this time, to an unfinished roster and a promise of more men to come, rather than mocking the people asking the question. That’s not nothing. It’s also not a finished answer, and Marvel won’t have to actually answer it until the next wave of names lands.

Is holding back the male-led half of a cast reveal really the correction fans are asking for, or is Marvel just hoping “wait and see” buys enough goodwill to get past the next round of headlines?

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