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Jeffolas
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What's enormously ironic about the first Disney X-Men movie is, of all their properties...

IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN A LIVE ACTION REMAKE.

Hear me out.

The X-Men animated series is absolutely beloved and wrapped about as thick in nostalgia as a property can get. 1991 was the high water mark of the X-Men--Claremont and Lee. Neither before, nor since, has it ever held such high readership, viewership, and cultural relevance.

What you do is you take the first season's thirteen 20-minute episodes (22-23 minus credits & recaps), which is only about 4 & 1/2 hours, and either make 2 films, or trim enough side plot to make one (focusing mainly on the Sentinels story and Genosha). For many people, this was their introduction to the X-Men. It's a great story and jumps the viewer right into the X-Men world with both feet in the first 10 minutes.

Call the first movie X-Men: Night of the Sentinels.

PICTURE IT

A two minute trailer. Nobody knows what's coming. First we see that iconic X-Men logo. Then, the music begins. You KNOW what music I'm talking about.

The audience roars.

The first minute is a live action shot-for-shot remake of the X-Men animated title sequence.

The crowd goes mad. They still don't know exactly what this is.

The second minute is various shots of iconic first season moments: Jubilee attacked at the mall, storming the Sentinel compound, Beast in Jail, Senator Kelly grandstanding, Wolverine and the picture frame (HAS to be in the trailer). The last scene shows us the Sentinels surrounding the X-Men.

FADE TO BLACK.

TITLE AND LOGO REVEAL: X-Men Night of the Sentinels

As the logo begins to fade, the music has already stopped, and in the silence, we hear Morph cry out "Wolverine! Fall back!"

THAT would sell movie tickets.

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